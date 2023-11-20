Cong govts did record corruption, deprived people of welfare schemes: Sonowal

Guwahati, Nov 20 Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has accused the previous Congress governments of depriving people from welfare schemes, adding that the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given enormous importance to the development of the northeastern region.

He said the earlier Congress governments earlier failed to provide the fruits of welfare schemes due to their mismanagement and inability to act on corruption

While attending a programme in Guwahati on Sunday, Sonowal said, “The current government has been working tirelessly for an all-round development of the society, ensuring that none is left behind from the welfare schemes of the government.

“The work has been going on in full swing to create an Atmanirbhar Bharat. To enable this, the government has launched multiple schemes for the welfare of all sections of the people which will catalyse socio economic development and progress of our country,” he added.

The Union minister further said that "under the robust leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is unwavering dedication to the holistic development of our nation. The journey towards an advanced and self-sufficient India is gaining momentum".

Sonowal attended the commencement of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Guwahati.

“I am glad that I could be part of this auspicious journey as we launch the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra with an aim to make people aware about the multiple welfare schemes of the government and how they can avail these schemes to improve their quality of lives,” he said.

