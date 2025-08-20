Cong govt's internal reservation not in line with Nagamohan Das commission: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Aug 20 A day after the Karnataka government approved the internal reservation in the state, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalawadi Narayanaswamy, on Wednesday said that it is not in line with the findings of the Nagamohan Das Commission.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "This decision is neither in line with the Supreme Court’s directions nor with the Sadashiva Commission's recommendations. Even the findings of the Nagamohan Das Commission have not been considered."

"Justice Nagamohan Das had categorised communities into five groups. But you (Congress government) have disregarded that and limited it to three groups – Left, Right, and Touchables. In that case, what justice will you provide to nomadic communities and to original castes that have no recognition?" he questioned.

He further stated that instead of resolving the issue, the government has only created further confusion.

"Our government had increased the reservation quota and provided internal reservation across four groups. But you have scrapped that and created disorder. Back then, you divided castes into groups for the sake of vote banks and took political advantage," he alleged.

"You have continued with the same 17 per cent reservation that we had given. For your double standards, you owe an apology to the people of the state," Narayanaswamy demanded of the Chief Minister.

Legislative Council Opposition Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, former BJP National General Secretary and MLC C.T. Ravi, and MLCs D.S. Arun and K. Pratap Simha Nayak were present.

The special cabinet meeting held on Wednesday has decided to implement a 6-6-5 reservation formula in connection with the internal reservation.

The Congress-led Karnataka government held a special cabinet meeting late Tuesday night to discuss the report submitted by Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das on internal reservation.

Internal reservations have been provided by classifying sub-castes into three groups: right, left, and others.

