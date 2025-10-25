Cong has always done cheap politics on such matters: Ram Kadam slams Varsha Gaikwad over ‘Mumbai doctor suicide’ remark

Mumbai, Oct 25 Reacting to Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad’s statement on the suicide of a woman doctor in Maharashtra after being repeatedly raped by a police officer and being intimidated by an MP in the state, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Saturday accused Congress leaders of “continuously indulging in cheap politics” over sensitive issues. He asserted that Maharashtra remains completely safe under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assured strict action against those found guilty.

This came after Varsha Gaikwad had termed the incident a “deeply concerning situation.” She said, “I have seen the incident that occurred in Maharashtra, and the way the female doctor mentioned the police officer’s name in her suicide note raises serious questions. This is a deeply concerning situation, as it points to grave lapses in law enforcement. When protectors themselves become a threat, whom can citizens rely on for safety?”

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, “Whatever incident has occurred, the police are thoroughly investigating it to determine the factors behind it. After a technical examination and detailed enquiry, all the facts will come to light.”

He further said, “Congress leaders have continuously done cheap politics on such matters. This is the same Congress under whose rule gelatin sticks were found outside the homes of industrialists. It was the same Congress government involved in Rs 100-crore extortion cases, and during whose tenure atrocities were committed against the people. Varsha Gaikwad should not forget this. Maharashtra is completely safe under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. Strict action will be taken against the culprits.”

Meanwhile, police in Maharashtra’s Satara district arrested one accused on Saturday in connection with the death of the female doctor who allegedly committed suicide after being repeatedly raped by a police officer and being pressurised by an MP to falsify medical reports of accused in cases.

According to officials, the arrested person has been identified as Prashant Bankar, the son of the doctor's landlord whose name was mentioned in her four-page suicide note.

The deceased doctor, a native of Beed district, was posted as a medical officer at a government hospital in Phaltan, Satara. On Thursday night, she was found hanging in a hotel room under mysterious circumstances. Shockingly, she had written a suicide note on her palm, naming Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane and Prashant Bankar, accusing the police officer of rape and Prashant of mental harassment.

After Prashant’s arrest, police said he will be produced before the court and his custody will be sought for further investigation. Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Badane has been suspended, and a detailed enquiry is underway. Both accused have been booked at the Phaltan Police Station. Satara SP Tushar Doshi confirmed that the rape allegations and Prashant’s role are being thoroughly investigated.

The female doctor who allegedly committed suicide left behind a detailed four-page suicide note apart from the inked note on the palm of her hand, stating that a police officer raped her four times and exerted pressure on her to issue fake fitness certificates for accused persons in police cases. It has now emerged in her note that she was allegedly under pressure not only from police officials but also from a Member of Parliament (MP) and his personal assistants.

She had complained 21 times to various authorities, but no action was taken against her tormentors.

Recounting a particular instance in her note, the doctor said she had refused to issue a certificate and two personal assistants of an MP had come to the hospital and made her speak to him over the phone. She stated in her note that during that conversation, the MP had threatened her indirectly.

Her cousin also made similar allegations about the doctor being made to falsify medical certificates.

