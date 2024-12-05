Cong high command's decision final: K'taka Minister on 'power sharing' issue

Bengaluru, Dec 5 Commenting on speculation about a power-sharing pact between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that the Congress high command's decision would be final in the matter.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara stated, "It is impossible to have such an agreement. Ultimately, whatever the high command decides will be final, and we are committed to it."

"None of us have ever gone against the high command's decisions, and we will accept whatever they decide," Parameshwara stressed.

He further remarked, "I am unaware of any such agreement. I have asked many people in New Delhi and the state, and no one has confirmed it."

"Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already clarified that no such agreement exists. Let them (D. K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah) handle everything themselves," he maintained.

Shivakumar's supporters claim that there is an agreement between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM to share the CM's post for 2.5 years each.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's remark, Shivakumar maintained that whatever the Chief Minister said was final.

The development has brought the issue of change of guard in the Karnataka Congress government to the forefront yet again.

Talking about the massive rally organised by the party in Hassan, Parameshwara stated, that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and the Swabhimani Federation were jointly organising a convention, and there is no confusion regarding this.

He added that some people are trying to create a narrative of confusion.

Parameshwara stated, "While certain topics cannot be discussed in government programmes, this convention will serve as a platform to discuss political matters."

"It is essential to let the people know the truth. We will also politically respond to the accusations made by the opposition on various issues," he said.

He emphasised, "This is a Congress party convention, and there are no factions within our party. Unlike the BJP, which has three distinct groups, we are united and working collectively to govern. The BJP and JD(S) may attempt to separate us from the people, but that is not possible."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor