Cong hits back after BRS blames it for EC stopping disbursements under Rythu Bandhu

New Delhi, Nov 27 The Congress on Monday hit back at the BRS, the ruling party in Telangana, after it blamed the grand old party for the Election Commission of India (ECI) withdrawing permission for disbursements under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, saying that its response proves that it was a desperate ‘election drama’ for which the farmers will not fall.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The rapid response of the BRS to the ECI notice only proves that this is a desperate chunavi (election) drama being played out. The farmers of Telangana will not fall for this ‘setting’ between BRS and BJP.”

He added, “Rythu Bharosa will be implemented within 10 days of forming the new government. That is Congress' guarantee.”

His remarks came soon after the BRS blamed the Congress on Monday for the ECI withdrawing permission for disbursements under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

BRS legislator K. Kavitha alleged that the Congress has once again demonstrated its 'anti-farmer' stand.

She claimed that this shows the insecurity the Congress has, because Rs 72,000 crore was disbursed among 65 lakh farmers during last 10 seasons and the farmers are in support of BRS.

The ECI withdrew the permission to disburse money to farmers under Rythu Bandhu, an ongoing scheme of the state government to provide investment support to farmers, citing violation of the model code of conduct and allied conditions.

The poll panel took cognizance of the statement of Finance Minister and BRS star campaigner T. Harish Rao that amount under Rythu Bandhu will be credited into the bank accounts of the farmers from November 28.

Telangana will go to the polls on November 30, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Kavitha told reporters in Nizamabad that Rythu Bandhu is an ongoing programme and the financial assistance under the scheme has been disbursed for 10 seasons.

She said the BRS had raised an objection when the ECI did not give permission for disbursement and on a representation by the legal cell, the ECI had given the relief.

“But the Congress again went to the Election Commission and got this stalled. It also stalled farm loan waiver. The party has once again shown that it is anti-farmer,” Kavitha said, as she urged the farmers to give a befitting reply by voting against the Congress.

Under Rythu Bandhu, the BRS government is providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre every year (Rs 5,000 for each crop).

