Cong infighting: CM Siddaramaiah dines with Home Min Parameshwar; Shivakumar sidelined

Bengaluru, Oct 28 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attending a dinner party at state Home Minister G. Parameshwara's residence has stirred a controversy with sources claiming that DyCM D.K. Shivakumar was kept out of the meeting on purpose.

The Friday night's meeting was organised following the statement of Shivakumar loyalist Congress MLA Ganiga Ravi that their leader will become the chief minister after 2.5 years.

Shaken by the statement, Siddaramaiah held a meeting with Home Minister Parameshwara, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Minister for Social Welfare Dr H.C. Mahadevappa, the sources stated.

Ministers Satish and Mahadevappa are ardent followers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Satish Jarkiholi had avoided welcoming DyCM Shivakuamar when he visited Belagavi and openly stated that the officers who worked during the tenure of BJP are continuing against his wishes in Belagavi district.

Jarkiholi's attempt to show off his strength by taking 20 MLAs on tour was scuttled by DyCM Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, Jarkiholi is planning a trip to Dubai with like-minded legislators. Home Minister Parameshwara when asked about this maintained that he can't stop tours organised personally.

All this is being done to send a message to the Shivakumar camp which has again started to come out in the open regarding power sharing in the state, the sources said.

They are claiming that Shivakumar will become the CM for a 2.5 years term.

The sources also stated that the dinner party was organised to pacify Minister Jarkiholi, who is being snubbed by Shivakumar.

Shivakumar is throwing his weight behind Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar to the chagrin of Jarkiholi.

Jarkiholi brothers are alleged of running a republic in Belagavi district.

Party sources claimed that all is not well between CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar.

They maintained that DyCM Shivakumar is making preparations to stake his claims to the coveted post after ensuring the victory of Congress in 20 Lok Sabha seats.

That is why Shivakumar’s loyalists are coming out in this regard openly.

Reacting to the development, Minister Parameshwara maintained that there is nothing special in the CM's meeting at his residence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor