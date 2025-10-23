Cong infighting: Minister Satish Jarkiholi says party will take final call on CM Siddaramaiah's successor

Belagavi (Karnataka), Oct 23 Karnataka Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has reacted to being projected as the CM’s successor and maintained that the party will take the final call.

Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah had recently stated that his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is in the final phase of his political career and that Minister Satish Jarkiholi is his likely successor.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Thursday, Satish Jarkiholi said, “There is still a lot of time; let’s wait and see. Nothing can be said at this stage. The party will have to decide who should be the leader. We will try to take everyone along, and the final decision will be made by the party.”

He further said that Yathindra Siddaramaiah had expressed his personal opinion. “Ultimately, the party and the legislators will decide. On Yathindra’s statement that I am the suitable person to lead after Siddaramaiah, I have already said that in 2028, I will stake a claim for the CM’s post. Still, there are about 30 months left, so there is no need for discussion on it now,” he said.

“The party will have to decide on that, and we will see when the time comes. What Yathindra has said is his personal view. Everyone has the right to make statements. Everything cannot be decided right now. After 30 months, it will depend on the party, the legislators, and the political mood in the state,” Jarkiholi added.

Speculations are rife after CM Siddaramaiah’s son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, recently stated that his father is in the fag end of his political career. He further said that at this crucial juncture, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take the lead in guiding those who follow scientific and progressive thought.

The statements have assumed significance amid rumours of a leadership change and discussions of a power-sharing agreement in Karnataka.

Yathindra said, “Today, my father is at the end of his political career. He is in the final stage of his political life. At this hour, for those who embrace scientific and progressive ideas, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take responsibility and provide leadership.”

“Minister Satish Jarkiholi will also take the lead in showing the path to all those who believe in the ideology of the Congress party. I have full faith that he will lead by example in this regard. It is rare to find leaders committed to ideology. Minister Satish Jarkiholi has taken up that responsibility, and I request him to continue his work in this direction,” Yathindra added.

The statements have stirred debate in state political circles, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has maintained that he will complete his full term and lead the party in the next Assembly election. However, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar’s camp MLAs and supporters are strongly asserting that Shivakumar should be given an opportunity to become Chief Minister, considering his contributions to the party.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has been undertaking a series of temple visits, maintaining that the high command will take the final decision. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah’s camp insists that the decision should be based on the opinion of the MLAs.

Shivakumar had said that no one is bigger than the party. “Party workers should remain devoted to the party. We have not allowed any room for groupism or such politics. If I wanted to indulge in groupism, I could have done anything."

