Cong infighting: Shivakumar's meetings with two ministers trigger speculation

Bengaluru, Dec 5 Amid the ongoing leadership tussle, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's two separate meetings with Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Priyank Kharge have triggered speculation within the ruling Congress party and across the state’s political circles.

Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge met Shivakumar at his residence on Friday and held discussions for about an hour. After the meeting, Kharge declined to reveal details, stating that he had to attend another meeting and that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was already waiting. Priyank is the son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

On Thursday night, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, met the Deputy Chief Minister at a wedding ceremony in Bengaluru and held discussions. Jarkiholi has publicly backed the idea of a Dalit Chief Minister in the event of a change of leadership in Karnataka and has also supported the creation of additional Deputy Chief Minister posts.

Responding to media queries on Friday, Jarkiholi said, “He (Shivakumar) came to the wedding, and we met there. We attended the marriage of a common friend. We met and sat together for dinner. Afterwards, he went to another programme, and I returned home. That’s it.”

When asked about reports of a private 15-minute meeting, Jarkiholi said, “Why only 15 minutes? We may have spoken for longer. We didn’t know we would run into each other at the event. Since he is our party president, we spoke when we met.”

On whether Shivakumar sought his support, Jarkiholi replied, “There is no question of asking for support. There is no question of our supporting him either. The party will take the final decision.”

Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, reacting to the development, stated, "We are colleagues. We will join for luncheons, meetings. We discuss party matters as well. The media is pitting him against me like an enemy. There is nothing. In politics also, there is bonding and friendship."

Meanwhile, speaking in Mysuru on the leadership issue, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Even I wish to become the Chief Minister. That will be decided by the high command. Why are you dragging me into this matter?”

“I am also aspiring, but it will be decided by time and circumstances. The final decision will be made by the high command. During the BJP rule in Karnataka, because of infighting, Jagadish Shettar and D.V. Sadananda Gowda were made Chief Ministers. We do not have such confusion or bickering. There is no confusion in the Congress party,” Rao said.

It can be recalled that Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal faced an awkward moment when he came out of the Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday as the supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar raised slogans in his favour, demanding that he be made the CM.

This happened despite the two breakfast meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to showcase bonhomie.

While supporters of D.K. Shivakumar raised slogans demanding that he be made Chief Minister, followers of Siddaramaiah later countered them with chants of “Siddu full-term CM” upon the Chief Minister’s arrival in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

A large number of supporters, led by local leaders, raised slogans after Siddaramaiah came out of the airport and received state honours from the district administration. In response to the pro-Shivakumar slogans raised earlier, Siddaramaiah’s supporters shouted slogans in his favour, embarrassing the party and indicating the strife.

Shivakumar had later defended the sloganeering and stated that it must be taken in a sportive spirit.

