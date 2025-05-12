Cong IT cell functions like sleeper cell for Pakistani terrorists: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, May 12 Slamming the ruling party for putting up a post showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan, the BJP on Monday said the Karnataka Congress unit’s IT cell functions like a "sleeper cell for Pakistani terrorists".

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, said, “Even before Operation Sindoor began, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had advocated against war with Pakistan and taken a pro-Pakistan stand, had later faced public backlash and took a U-turn.”

He further said that as Operation Sindoor destroyed terrorist hideouts, the Congress party, which tweeted messages preaching peace, faced public outrage and was eventually forced to delete the social media post.

“Now, by posting a map on X that depicts Kashmir as part of Pakistan, the Karnataka Congress party has once again shown how much affection it harbours for a rogue nation like Pakistan,” Ashoka said.

“All in all, there is little doubt left that the IT cell of the Karnataka Congress functions like a sleeper cell for Pakistani terrorists,” Ashoka stated.

The Congress has sparked a major controversy after it came to light that its Karnataka unit had posted an image on social media that depicted the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan.

The post, which was put up by Karnataka Congress -- @INCKarnataka -- on May 9 on its X handle to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has, however, been deleted.

The controversial post commented on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approving a loan of Rs 8,500 crore to Pakistan. Criticising the move, the post claimed that the IMF granted the loan despite India's opposition. It featured a photo of Prime Minister Modi with a caption mocking him, stating that the IMF "did not care a damn for the Vishwa Guru".

What triggered outrage, however, was the map used in the post, showing all of J&K within Pakistan's borders. The post immediately drew sharp criticism and widespread public outrage on social media.

Facing backlash, the Congress promptly deleted the post.

When asked about this, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru, “That is all incorrect. We have removed the post.”

Responding to questions about why the Congress was sharing posts that hurt public sentiments and later deleting them, Shivakumar said, “Maps can’t be changed, and someone has created mischief. I have removed everyone responsible for putting up that post.”

Earlier, the Congress-led Karnataka government, which shared a message calling for peace against the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor', deleted it after facing backlash.

The Congress on X had shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi and a poster stating that peace is the strongest weapon of humankind on May 7.

However, the post was deleted within an hour after receiving criticism. After facing backlash, Karnataka State Congress President and Deputy CM Shivakumar posted a message hailing the Indian Army for 'Operation Sindoor' and expressed solidarity with the Central government. His message was soon followed by a more elaborate one from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who praised the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

CM Siddaramaiah went on to declare that there is no place for terror on Indian soil.

In response to these messages from the CM and Dy CM, several users questioned the Congress party's earlier peace message, especially at a time when the Indian Army had launched an offensive against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

