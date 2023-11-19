Cong, Jogi outfit bank of rebels to shore up seat numbers in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Nov 19 Barely two weeks left for the announcement of results of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh have fielded a dozen leaders who have defected from either of the other two parties.

After polling for these state elections ended, all the parties are hopeful that the turncoats will increase their overall numbers in the Assembly by winning the state polls in the tribal state.

There is a direct bi-polar fight between the Congress and BJP on 90 Assembly seats, however on several seats, it is likely to become a triangular fight with regional parties in fray such as Chhattisgarh Janata Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Gondwana Gantantra Party.

Both Congress and BJP have fielded a dozen number of turncoats on many Assembly seats keeping in mind the regional caste equations and public support for the candidate fielded.

Congress has fielded Vyas Kashyap from Janjgir-Champa constituency, who had contested the 2018 Assembly elections on a BSP ticket and before that was actively a part of BJP. Similarly, Guru Khushwant Singh has been fielded as the BJP candidate from Arang constituency contesting against sitting cabinet Minister and Congress leader Shiv Dehariya.

Veteran Congress leader Dhamarjit Singh was elected as an Janata Congress Chhattisgarh MLA from Lormi constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections. He recently joined the BJP and the saffron party has fielded him as a candidate from Takhatpur constituency. On the other hand, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh has fielded rebel BJP leader Chandni Bharadwaj from the Masturi Assembly constituency.

Political analysts feel that leaders and MLAs in Chhattisgarh who have switched parties have not been in politics for long. If another party has fielded them a candidate then they have been successful in winning but if they have contested as an independent candidate then their political future is also in danger because the people of the state do not trust turncoat leaders at all.

"However, in this state election all the parties have fielded turncoats as their candidates but the public's decision will be known only after the results are declared on December 3."

