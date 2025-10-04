Cong lacking facts, trying to stay relevant: Praveen Khandelwal slams Ajay Rai over 'Op Sindoor' remarks

New Delhi, Oct 4 BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal on Saturday criticised senior Congress leader Ajay Rai for his recent remarks on 'Operation Sindoor' and said the Congress is lacking facts and merely trying to stay relevant.

Ajay Rai, who heads the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress, had cast doubts on the operation after Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh revealed on Friday that Indian forces had successfully shot down US and Chinese-made jets during the four-day military operation in May.

Speaking to IANS, Praveen Khandelwal said, "Congress is facing a strange dilemma. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward on the path of development. India is now the fourth-largest economy in the world. Our three-Armed Forces have given a befitting reply to Pakistan through 'Operation Sindoor'. Yet, Congress leaders show no concern for the country’s safety, security, or sovereignty. Instead, the Congress continues to sink deeper into irrelevance. Their leaders, lacking facts, are merely trying to stay relevant."

Khandelwal further reacted to the recent sharp criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief by the Shiv Sena (UBT), which accused Mohan Bhagwat of parroting the BJP government’s narrative instead of holding the Centre accountable for what they described as the "erosion of the Constitution, Parliament, and judiciary, alongside growing public unrest across the nation."

Reacting to these claims, Khandelwal said, "The RSS has successfully completed 100 years, and I am proud to be a Swayamsevak of this organisation."

"The RSS has contributed immensely to the nation. It does not require anyone’s certificate or approval. No other organisation in the world is doing what RSS is doing for India," he professed.

Khandelwal further commented on the remarks made by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. She had stated on Friday that the "youth were rising in protest because they were confronting the harsh reality that the system had failed their hopes and aspirations."

He said, "The 'Gen Z' she speaks of is being unfairly maligned. The youth of today have contributed enormously to the country's development. They are innovating and even reaching space. Rahul Gandhi and Mehbooba Mufti fail to acknowledge this positive face of Gen Z and instead seek to create unrest in the country. But under PM Modi’s leadership, there is no room for anyone to spread unrest."

