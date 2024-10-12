Cong leader challenges Mohan Bhagwat to name those dividing nation

New Delhi, Oct 12 After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that there was a sinister design afoot to divide the nation, with some political parties allegedly aiding this effort, Congress leader Rashid Alvi urged Bhagwat to specifically name those involved in such activities.

“I would say that policies that create divisions between Hindus and Muslims are hampering India's progress. When you call for Hindus to unite, you're implicitly calling for Muslims to do the same. How does that strengthen India?” he told IANS.

He further added that true leadership transcends political divisions. "If you're critical of Opposition-ruled states, but silent on BJP-ruled states, it weakens the country," he said.

Mohan Bhagwat also raised concerns about attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, which Alvi acknowledged as troubling.

However, Alvi questioned Bhagwat’s silence on the recent demolition of nine mosques in Gujarat, where homes were bulldozed despite a Supreme Court ruling.

"Why is Bhagwat not addressing these actions? This selective concern will only weaken the country further," Alvi said.

On the other hand, Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended Bhagwat, calling him "a symbol of India's values and culture." Singh echoed Bhagwat's call for unity, warning that the weakening of Sanatan values could undermine India's democracy.

“Sanatan is the identity of India, if Sanatan weakens, then India's democracy will also weaken. Therefore, there is a need to stay united. If you stay united, no one will harm you,” Giriraj Singh told IANS.

Singh also referenced historical figures, professing, "Babasaheb Ambedkar believed that all Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan, and Hindus brought back. Had his words been followed, we wouldn't be facing today's challenges."

Earlier, during the customary Vijayadashami celebrations on Saturday at Nagpur, Bhagwat emphasised that India has grown stronger and more respected on the global stage in recent years. However, he warned of ongoing efforts to destabilise the country, citing divisions based on caste, language, and region.

"There are deliberate attempts to tarnish Bharat’s image using lies or half-truths. These challenges are becoming increasingly visible," Bhagwat cautioned.

“If we take a look at the current scenario of our country, such challenges are clearly visible in front of us. Attempts to disturb and destabilise the country seem to be gaining momentum from all directions. The deliberate attempt to tarnish Bharat’s image based on lies or half-truths is clearly visible,” he said.

