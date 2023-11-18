Cong leader killed in MP; Digvijaya stages protest seeking action

Bhopal, Nov 18 Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday staged a protest a day after a corporator of his party, Salman Khan, was allegedly killed in a clash with the supporters of a BJP candidate.

The clash took place on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

Salman Khan (34) was allegedly run over by a vehicle in the Rajnagar area during a confrontation between Congress and BJP workers ahead of the voting in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

On Saturday evening, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh staged a sit-in along with other Congress leaders and hundreds of supporters outside Khajuraho police and demanded action against BJP candidate Arvind Pateria and his supporters.

Digvijaya Singh, who drove to Khajuraho from Bhopal on Saturday evening, met Khan's family at his home.

Singh said that he would ensure the family gets justice.

Later, the former CM along with Congress workers and family members marched from Khan's home to Khajuraho police station and staged a sit-in.

"We are sitting outside Khajuraho police station along with the mortal remains of Congress worker Salman, the three Congress candidates of Chhatarpur and thousands of workers," Singh posted a message on his social media account along with a short clip of the protest march.

The Congress leader claimed "Khajuraho Police are not taking any action against the accused even as an FIR was lodged hours before. Police did not even record the statements of eyewitnesses of the crime".

He further said Khan's family had decided not to bury the body until any arrest is made.

"I appeal to Congress workers across the state to unite against the atrocities on their workers in Khajuraho," Singh added.

"Salman was brutally murdered and the entire Congress family stand with his family members," he said.

In connection with Khan's death, Congress MLA Vikram Singh 'Natiraja' has lodged an FIR against BJP candidate from Rajnagar assembly seat Arvind Pateria and 19 others at Khajuraho police station on Friday.

In his complaint, Vikram Singh said he and Salman were travelling to Akonsa village to investigate reports that liquor was being distributed in the area ahead of voting.

"While we were on the way, BJP candidate Arvind Pateria attacked on us. They pointed a gun at Salman, who was trying to save me and all of a sudden, they mowed down Salman with a vehicle. He was rushed to hospital where he died," Singh said.

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi on Friday said that Salman died after a clash between the two sides but the preliminary investigation indicated his death was an accident.

"A clash happened between supporters of Congress and BJP. Later, corporator Salman Khan died. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Prima facie, the reason for the death seems to be an accident," the police officer said.

