Cong leaders in Kerala shocked after party leader says Left will form govt again in leaked audio

Thiruvananthapuram, July 26 Top Congress leaders are in a state of shock after a leaked audio of a conversation between a senior leader and another party worker emerged, where he says the CPI-M-led Left will form a third successive government in the 2026 Assembly polls.

The audio relates to Thiruvananthapuram District Congress president Palode Ravi, a former Congress legislator, who is heard speaking to a party worker, Jaleel.

In the audio, he says the Congress party is heading towards disaster as there is absolutely no coordination between the top leaders and due to the infighting in the party, various factions are fighting against one another.

“You just wait, in the upcoming local bodies polls, the Congress party will end up in third place, and then in the next Assembly polls (2026), the BJP is going to increase its votes in around 60 Assembly seats when they will purchase votes. In the bargain, the CPI-M-led Left will again form the government for a third successive time,” said Ravi.

State Congress president Sunny Joseph said that he will speak to Ravi to find out what has happened.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan sidestepped the question by saying that he has not heard what was said, and hence, he is in no position to make any comment on it.

Ravi, however, played it down by saying that all he said was to echo the feelings that the need of the hour is to ensure all in the party stay united.

“I just wanted to send the message to all party workers in my district that all of us have to work hard so it will strengthen our party at the grassroots. The essence of what I mentioned has been understood by the party workers. Moreover, what came out is just bits and pieces of my conversation,” added Ravi.

The 76-year-old Ravi has won three times and lost thrice when he contested the Assembly polls and is considered a close confidant of veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor