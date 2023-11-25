Cong leaders Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka urge voters in Rajasthan to vote for 'guarantee' of their happiness

New Delhi, Nov 25 Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged the voters in Rajasthan to vote in favour of the party for "guarantee" of their happiness.

Kharge in a post on X said, "Savings, relief, growth and flying high of dreams, People benefiting from welfare schemes…Will choose only Rajasthan! The aware people of Rajasthan know that their valuable vote is the guarantee of their happiness. 'The people of Rajasthan, the land of great heroes and symbol of social unity, are requested to vote. Make sure that there are no obstacles in your improving life. There is an appeal to young friends and first time voters to cast their vote. Choose Social Security, Choose economic empowerment, Choose only the guarantee of prosperity and development," the Congress president said.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi also took to X, saying "Rajasthan will choose free treatment, interest free farm loans, cheap gas cylinders, English education, the OPS and the caste-based census. Go out in large numbers and exercise your franchise. Choose the Congress government that is beneficial for people and ensuring guarantees."

Urging the people of the state to vote for the guarantees of her party, Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "My dear brothers and sisters of Rajasthan, your every single vote for is for your beautiful future, for your rights and for Congress guarantees. "Free treatment upto Rs 50 lakh, Rs 10,000 to women head per year, Gas cylinder for Rs 400, implementation of the old pension scheme, 10 lakh new jobs, right to home, cow dungs to be bought at Rs two per kg, MSP to farmers, and Rs two lakh loan without interest, laptop to college girl students, free education in private schools, case based census," she added.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is currently underway.

While the Congress is looking for a second consecutive term, the BJP is aspiring to end the grand-old party rule in the desert state.

Counting of votes for the Assembly polls, along with four other state Assembly elections, is scheduled for December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor