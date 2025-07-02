Cong leaders looting land given to farmers for Pharma City: Rama Rao

Hyderabad, July 2 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, has alleged that leaders of the ruling Congress party in Telangana were looting lands allotted to farmers by the previous BRS government as compensation for their lands acquired for Hyderabad Green Pharma City.

Rama Rao said on Wednesday that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had promised that if the Congress was voted to power, the Pharma City project would be cancelled and farmers’ lands would be returned to them, but he failed to keep his word.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy, you had announced that 'Hyderabad Green Pharma City' project would be cancelled and the land would be returned to the farmers if the Congress was voted to power. Not only have you failed in delivering on your promise, now, your Congress leaders have descended like vultures for the compensatory lands given by the KCR Government to these farmers!,” Rama Rao claimed on his X handle.

"Why are the plots allocated as compensation to Pharma City now being registered in the names of Congress leaders? Why are farmers being looted of their rightful compensation? Why are these lands getting registered at prices less than 1/4th of the market value?,” asked the BRS leader.

“It takes a shameless Congress government to loot farmers who gave their lands for state development,” Rama Rao added.

Rama Rao had earlier alleged a big land scam involving thousands of crores behind the proposed cancellation of the Pharma City project.

He questioned the government’s stance, claiming that it is misleading both the public and the judiciary by stating different positions on the Pharma City project.

The BRS leader pointed out the contradictory stances of the government, saying, "On one hand, they claim Pharma City is cancelled, but in the High Court, they state it hasn't been cancelled. How can they mislead the judiciary like this?"

Rama Rao questioned the feasibility of the government's alternative proposals. "They talk about Future City, AI City, and Fourth City. Have they acquired even an acre of land for these? How can they repurpose Pharma City lands without acquiring any new land?"

He recalled that the BRS government had proposed Pharma City with 14,000 acres of land and an investment of Rs 64,000 crore. "The land was acquired under conditional acquisition and cannot be repurposed for other projects," he stated.

He stated that cancelling Pharma City will not only harm industrial progress but also result in the loss of thousands of job opportunities in Telangana.

