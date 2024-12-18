Cong leaders placed under house arrest ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly gherao

Lucknow, Dec 18 Several Congress leaders were placed under house arrest across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, as the Congress Party geared up for its planned gherao of the Legislative Assembly in Lucknow over the Sambhal violence and other issues like unemployment and corruption.

The protest, organised by the Congress to voice opposition to the policies of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government, has sparked a fierce response from authorities, with heavy security and police presence in multiple districts.

In Raebareli, the Parliamentary constituency of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, local party leaders, including the Municipal Council President, were placed under house arrest.

A large contingent of police officers was stationed near the toll plaza, reportedly to prevent Congress workers from congregating or moving towards Lucknow for the protest.

The restrictions were imposed in the area known for its political significance and are seen as an attempt to prevent a show of strength by the Congress in the heart of the Opposition stronghold.

Similarly, in Bhadohi, senior Congress leader Abdul Khan was also put under house arrest by the local police. Khan had been scheduled to attend the demonstration in Lucknow, along with several other Congress leaders from the region.

According to sources, several Congress leaders were placed under house arrest in Bhadohi since the previous evening, as the party’s protest plans were being curtailed by the state administration.

Despite this, a significant number of Congress workers are still determined to participate, although many have reported being discouraged or stopped from leaving their homes.

In Auraiya, the Congress State General Secretary, Anshu Tiwari, was similarly detained at his residence. Police forces were deployed outside his house to prevent his participation in the protest.

Tiwari, who had been actively involved in organising the gherao of the Assembly, criticised the government's actions, calling it an attempt to suppress democratic rights.

“We were going to warn the state government about the issues faced by the public, but the scared government has put us under house arrest. CM Yogi and PM Modi are terrified of us. It’s a sad reflection that the government feels threatened by its own citizens,” Tiwari said, adding that the administration was denying people their right to peacefully protest.

The Congress, which has been critical of the BJP government’s handling of various state issues, has organised the gherao as a platform to highlight public grievances, particularly concerning the Sambhal violence, unemployment, graft and agricultural and labourer rights.

The protest is seen as a rallying cry for the party's base in Uttar Pradesh, which has been striving to maintain relevance ahead of the upcoming 2027 elections.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, condemned the actions of the state government.

“The Yogi government, fearing the Congress’ Assembly gherao, is resorting to undemocratic means to stifle our voices. They are using the police to intimidate and confine our leaders and workers. This is nothing but an attempt to suppress the democratic rights of the people,” Rai said.

He further accused the government of acting in panic, fearing that the Congress protest would highlight the failures of the ruling administration.

Ahead of the gherao, security around the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Lucknow was significantly tightened.

Roads leading to the Assembly premises were barricaded, and heavy police deployment was observed throughout the city. The authorities’ measures reflect the high-stakes nature of the planned protest and the government’s determination to avoid any disruption to the legislative proceedings.

