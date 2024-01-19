Cong-led UDF says no to Kerala CM Vijayan's ‘Chalo Jantar Mantar’ protest

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 The invite extended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the Congress-led UDF to stage a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on February 8 against the Centre, has been turned down by the opposition.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Friday said after a discussion in the UDF not a single party was in favour of joining Vijayan and his team in the protest in Delhi.

“We discussed the request of Vijayan and his team to join the protest, but not one ally was in favour of that, hence I will soon give a letter to Vijayan expressing our inability to join with them,” said Satheesan.

CM Vijayan and the ruling Left Democratic Front have decided to protest against the Centre’s 'shoddy' treatment meted out to Kerala on all fronts, especially not clearing funds for the state, at a time when the state is passing through its worst ever financial crisis.

“We decided not to join because the state government is engaged in improper governance by engaging in corruption and violating all rules and procedures, hence we just cannot give a clean chit to the Vijayan government and hence we decided not to join them,” added Satheesan.

It was on Monday that CM Vijayan had an online meeting with Satheesan and deputy P.K. Kunhalikutty, and sought their support for the Delhi protest.

