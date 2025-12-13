Cong-led UDF surge in Kerala local body polls reflects strong anti-incumbency against Left

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 The local body elections results that came out on Saturday have unfolded as a clear victory narrative for the UDF, widely seen as a reflection of strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government, which has been ruling Kerala continuously since 2016.

After nearly a decade in power, the Left appears to have borne the brunt of voter fatigue, with the results showing a decisive swing away from the ruling front across much of the State. The UDF secured a commanding edge across Kerala, including in several corporations, marking the first time the Congress-led front has achieved such an expansive success in local body polls.

The UDF registered big wins in Malappuram, Thrissur, Kochi, Kottayam, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, underlining the breadth of the shift in voter sentiment. In the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, however, the BJP emerged with a clear advantage, signalling a major shift in the political dynamics of the capital city.

The Left suffered defeats even in its traditional strongholds, highlighting the depth of the backlash against the ruling dispensation. With this verdict, UDF momentum has gathered pace in what many see as a political “semi-final” ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Political observers point out that the combined vote share of the Congress and the BJP underscores a pronounced anti-incumbency mood against the Left government. Issues such as the alleged Sabarimala gold smuggling case, rising prices, higher user fees for services in local bodies, and perceived governance fatigue appear to have weighed heavily on the electorate.

The LDF’s emphasis on welfare measures, including pension hikes and slogans centred on poverty alleviation, failed to offset the growing discontent. The UDF’s gains are particularly significant as they have come amid intense triangular contests involving the Left and the BJP.

The campaign strategies adopted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, including foregrounding controversies involving UDF leaders and debates on women’s safety, appear to have backfired rather than consolidated support.

The UDF recorded substantial advances across district panchayats, municipalities and block panchayats, while the BJP also expanded its footprint by opening accounts in several blocks and local bodies.

Compared to the previous local body elections, the UDF has markedly improved its tally, the BJP has added more wards, and the CPI(M) has suffered sharp reverses. Defeats in Kollam, Kozhikode and Kannur have particularly jolted the Left, pointing to a significant realignment in Kerala’s local body politics driven by anti-incumbency against a government in power since 2016.

