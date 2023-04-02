Cong minister demands compensation for farmers after hail damages crops in Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], April 2 : Former minister and senior Congress leader Anand Singh Dangi on Sunday morning reached Rohtak and inspected the damage to the crops caused by the fresh spell of hail storm that lashed the district on Saturday evening.

After inspection Dangi claimed that the latest spell of hailstorm had caused a huge loss to wheat and mustard crops in various villages of the district. "The distressed farmers are now eyeing the state government for help. Their cops had been completely destroyed, hailstorms can also be seen lying in the fields now. The government should provide adequate compensation of Rs 65 thousand to each farmer within 24 hours for bailing them out of this crisis," said Dangi.

Congress leader also alleged that the government keeps asking affected farmers of doing registration on portals but farmers do not know how to register.

It is to be noted that, a fresh spell of a hailstorm that lashed the district on Saturday evening further damaged the wheat and mustard crops in several villages. Distressed farmers said they were already bearing the brunt of unseasonal rain and the hailstorm had utterly destroyed their crops.

Apart from Haryana neighbouring Uttar Pradesh also witnessed the loss of crops following which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday reviewed the situation and gave necessary guidelines.

CM held a high level meeting and instructed officials to assess the loss of crops and distribute compensation to the farmers without delay. He also instructed the relief commissioner to inform the farmers about the weather forecast and make proper use of the early warning system.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi, made a tweet that forecasted light-intensity intermittent rain and drizzle over and adjoining areas of Haryana and Rajasthan for Sunday as well.

