Cong MLA bats for CM Siddaramaiah, ignores Shivakumar's warning

Mandya (Karnataka), July 2 P.M. Narendraswamy, Congress MLA from Malavalli in Karnataka's Mandya district, said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah "was not directly appointed by the party but was made the CM after the party collected opinions from MLAs".

The statement comes even as D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president, issued a stern warning, asking party functionaries to refrain from making public statements on leadership issues.

Speaking to reporters in Malavalli, MLA Narendraswamy said the party was still bound by the majority opinion of its legislators. "In 2013, Siddaramaiah was chosen as CM through voting. This is our party's internal democracy. Even now, the party is committed to internal democracy. Opportunities will be given to others, considering the party's prospects," he added.

Referring to Congress MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj's statement that Shivakumar should be made CM, MLA Narendraswamy said, "The matter of changing the Chief Minister shouldn't be raised just to please or praise someone. A first-time legislator is making too much noise. The matter should be discussed within the party framework, not in public."

Narendraswamy, while claiming to have built the party in Mandya district over a long period, said, "I can't go to the streets and complain about injustice. I deserve an opportunity like those who are present ministers. I have eligibility and seniority, but I've accepted the party's decision. Others should follow suit."

Meanwhile, sources in the Congress party revealed that the high command has decided to issue notices to both CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar loyalists for making comments on power sharing and the creation of more Dy CM posts. The high command has instructed the party leaders to convene a state legislators' party meeting to quell simmering differences.

When asked about the development and the formation of a fact-finding committee on the performance of ministers in the Lok Sabha election, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated, "As state president, Shivakumar needs to form a fact-finding committee. It's his prerogative."

Regarding Shivakumar's warning to issue notices to those making statements on Dy CM posts and CM change, Parameshwara said, "It's the duty of the party president. I assume Shivakumar has asked MLAs and ministers to work within the party framework."

