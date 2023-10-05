Cong MLA files complaint with Kerala Vigilance seeking probe against CM Vijayan, daughter

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 First time Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnaden on Thursday filed a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau ( VACB) here against Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan and his daughter, Veena Vijayan.

“I had already stated in public that I will not runaway after raising a mere allegation. I have started the second round of my efforts to expose what I had raised earlier based on Veena’s IT firm collecting Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL, a Kochi based mining company for no services rendered,” said Kuzhalnaden, soon after registering a complaint seeking a probe.

It was in August that a media report surfaced that the Income Tax Appellate Board while examining the tax returns of CMRL stumbled upon the payments made to Veena and her IT firm.

“I raised this charge and till date neither Vijayan nor anyone associated with this have given any answers, and hence I decided to approach the VACB,” added Kuzhalnaden.

He also pointed out that he has the full backing of his party.

Kuzhalnaden had gone hammer and tongs against CM Vijayan following which the CPI(M) and a section of their leaders filed a complaint against the Congress MLA and his law firm.

But not one to sit idle, he served a legal notice to top CPI(M) leader C.N. Mohanan to apologise or face legal action.

Soon after this revenue officials came to his ancestral house to take some measurements after allegations surfaced that he had altered the land use against the law of the land.

Incidentally, Kuzhalnaden's strong attack against CM Vijayan made him the star campaigner in the Puthuppally Assembly bypoll held last month and the Congress won the seat by the highest victory margin recorded in the constituency.

