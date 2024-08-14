Cong MLAs will soon raise slogans against their govt in K'taka, says BJP leader

Bengaluru, Aug 14 Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly R. Ashoka has said that Congress MLAs will soon be raising slogans against their own government in the state over the implementation of guarantee schemes.

The BJP leader said the Congress government has introduced guarantee schemes without any guarantee of resource mobilisation.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Ashoka said the government is unable to manage these schemes, and electricity companies like BESCOM are running huge losses.

"The day is not too far when the Congress legislators will raise slogans against the government. Let them be cautious," he said.

Ashoka also pointed out that funds allocated for Bengaluru city have been taken back. "The BJP government had reserved funds for flood control in the city, but now these funds have been redirected to guarantees. Funds for pedestrian paths, over bridges, and stormwater drains have also been diverted to guarantees," the LoP said.

While the BJP government allocated Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 crore additional funds for Bengaluru, the current government has gone pauper, Ashoka said.

"The Janaushadhi Scheme was launched by the Central government and under this scheme people availed of medicines at the lowest cost. The Congress government and ministers are influenced by lobbies and now are mulling to close them. For the sake of commissions, the Congress leaders are betraying the people," he said.

“Recently, the foot march against the Congress government was conducted successfully under the collective leadership of the party in the state. National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh had called me personally and asked for the participation of all leaders in the march. The Congress leaders are now making statements out of fear because the march was successful,” he stated.

Regarding internal disagreements within the BJP, Ashoka responded that he would bring these developments to the attention of central leaders, who are already aware of the situation. He clarified that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not a political party and does not conduct political meetings.

Ashoka stated, “If central leaders approve the Bellary foot march, the party leaders will also participate. There are small differences in the party but we will work together as an opposition party and fulfil our duties. People expect this from us.”

In discussions with senior BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar, who stated that he will contest as an independent candidate in the Channapatna by-election if denied a ticket, Ashoka said that it is the NDA which is needed to decide on ticket allocation. The contest of rebel candidates is not appropriate and efforts will be made to ensure that the issue of rebellion is addressed and one candidate from the BJP and JD(S) camp is fielded.

