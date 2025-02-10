Cong MP questions own party, calls for fundamental changes in organisation

New Delhi, Feb 10 In the wake of a string of defeats in recent elections in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Maharashtra, and now Delhi, Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Monday openly questioned his party’s leadership and called for fundamental changes within the organisation.

Taking to social media platform X, Tariq Anwar expressed his concerns about the Congress party’s current direction.

He wrote, "Congress needs to clarify its political strategy. They have to decide whether they will engage in coalition politics or go it alone. Besides, it has also become necessary to make fundamental changes in the organisation of the party."

The Congress party has been grappling with consistent losses, and Anwar's remarks come after the party's crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, where it failed to secure a single seat.

The outcome was a bitter blow to the Congress, once the dominant political force in the national Capital, where it ruled for 15 years under the leadership of former Chief Minister, late Sheila Dikshit.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo also spoke about the INDIA bloc.

He stated that the "INDIA bloc is united with a single objective to focus on national issues, but at the state level, the partners of the alliance are struggling with seat-sharing arrangements."

He emphasised that all partners of the INDIA bloc should seriously consider the matter and not blame only one party.

"The INDIA alliance is different from the UPA, but the important question is whether this alliance will form like alliances such as the NDA or UPA. Inside the alliance, parties are competing against each other, similar to what the AAP did during the Delhi elections, which needs to be addressed. However, the situation in Tamil Nadu is positive, as the seat-sharing arrangement there appears to be balanced," Deo added.

The Delhi Assembly election results, which marked the Congress party’s fourth consecutive defeat in recent elections, have added to concerns over the party's future.

The once formidable presence of the Congress in Delhi has significantly eroded since the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2013.

Despite attempts to regain ground, Congress has struggled to maintain relevance in the face of AAP's continued dominance till the recent polls where BJP regained power after more than two decades.

This recent defeat follows a string of losses in other state elections, including in Haryana, J&K, and Maharashtra, where Congress faced rejection from voters.

Anwar's comments reflect growing frustration within the party as it faces a challenging future in regaining its foothold in the Indian political landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor