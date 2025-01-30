Cong MP Rakesh Rathore arrested during press briefing, accused of raping woman

New Delhi, Jan 30 Rakesh Rathore, a Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur was arrested by police Thursday, on charges of raping a woman.

He was taken into custody in the middle of a press conference at his home and was whisked away by the police personnel.

The Sitapur MP has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman. A day ago, his anticipatory bail petition was rejected by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

The court had directed the lawmaker to surrender within two weeks. Prior to this, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the CJM court.

The Congress MP has been accused of sexually assaulting the woman on pretext of marriage and also threatening the woman with dire consequences, if she approached the police. A police complaint was filed against him at the local police station. According to SP Chakresh Mishra, the Sitapur was absconding after being booked for rape.

Reports suggest that the victim has also call recordings of threats and intimidation by Rakesh Rathore and is understood to have submitted it to the cops.

The woman claimed that she met the lawmaker for the first time in 2018, following which he allegedly took her to his home and raped her.

The woman further stated that Rakesh Rathore had promised her to marry her after divorcing his wife.

She alleged that the MP lured her with false promises and also her a public representative, with an intention to sexually assault her. She claimed that she was raped at his residence multiple times and was also being blackmailed.

Some reports quoting the victim said that Rakesh Rathore forced her into signing a blank document to keep mum over the episode, failing which her reputation will be torn into pieces.

