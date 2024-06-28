Cong MPs give suspension of business notice in Parliament

New Delhi, June 28 Congress MPs on Friday gave a suspension of business notice in Parliament over the alleged NEET-UG and UGC NET paper leaks and the failure of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Congress MPs Vijay Vasanth and Gaurav Gogoi sought suspension of all listed business in the Lok Sabha to discuss "unprecedented cases of paper leaks in the conduct of exams including NEET-UG and UGC NET and the failure of the NTA."

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: Alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024," Gogoi said in the notice.

Gogoi said, "There are widespread concerns and allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This issue has caused immense distress and anxiety among lakhs of students who appeared for the exam and their families."

"Reports of alleged paper leaks, discrepancies in question papers, and malfunctioning of test centres have created a sense of injustice and raised serious doubts about the fairness of the entire examination process. These irregularities, if true, have the potential to shatter the aspirations of deserving students and undermine the credibility of this crucial entrance exam," he said.

"It is imperative for the government to take immediate and decisive action to address these concerns. This is a matter of grave national importance that requires urgent attention," Gogoi added.

"Therefore, I urge the House to take up this issue for a discussion on priority so we can ensure that the concerns of the students and their families are heard and addressed effectively," he said.

Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Syed Naseer Hussain and Ranjeet Ranjan gave the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss "unprecedented cases of paper leaks in the conduct of exams including NEET-UG and UGC NET and the failure of NTA.”

The notice was given under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) seeking suspension of business listed for Friday.

