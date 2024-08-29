Cong-NC alliance nefarious, dangerous: Shazia Ilmi

New Delhi, Aug 29 BJP National Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi launched a sharp critique on Thursday against the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), labelling it as "dangerous."

She questioned the Congress' stance on the Tricolour, suggesting that the party's position on the issue was inconsistent across different states.

"I wonder how the Congress can go to Jammu, or Haryana, or Maharashtra, and say that they are confused over the national flag. The Congress says that the national flag, which is hoisted at the Lal Chowk, shouldn't be hoisted," she claimed.

She also took a jab at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's remarks during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K, where he reportedly mentioned seeing terrorists.

"When Rahul Gandhi went to Jammu and Kashmir, he said that he saw terrorists. I don't know how he knew they were terrorists. Maybe he has some special powers to do so," she sarcastically commented.

The BJP spokesperson also slammed the Congress for aligning with the NC's stance on the national flag, calling the coalition "not only nefarious but also dangerous."

She further criticised the Congress leader for his perceived 'hypocrisy', stating, "Nowadays, Rahul Gandhi takes a copy of the Constitution with him, but he doesn't want the same law to be in place for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh."

Shazia Ilmi also pointed out what she sees as Rahul Gandhi's contradictory stand on the issue of reservation.

"Rahul Gandhi is favouring the idea of reservation, forgetting, as well as dismissing the ideologies of his great grandfather, grandmother and father," she professed.

The Congress and NC recently announced a seat-sharing agreement for the forthcoming elections in J&K, with the NC planning to contest on 52 seats and the Congress on 31.

Two seats were left for the CPI(M) and Panthers Party, and both parties agreed to field candidates for five contentious seats in a 'friendly contest.'

Omar Abdullah, who is contesting from the Ganderbal seat, emphasised the importance of the alliance, stating, "The goal of the two parties is much bigger, and that is why we have allied."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor