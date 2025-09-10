Cong protests with 'Jagga Jasoos' caps, raises privacy concerns over spying in Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur, Sep 10 The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed an uproar on Wednesday as Congress MLAs held a protest against the installation of additional cameras in the House.

Wearing "Jagga Jasoos" caps and shouting slogans of "Stop spying", the Opposition Congress accused the BJP-led state government of violating privacy and attempting to monitor their private conversations.

Led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully, Congress MLAs marched from the MLA quarters to the Assembly premises before entering the House.

LoP Jully alleged that cameras had been deliberately installed on the Opposition benches to keep track of their discussions.

"This is not security, this is spying. It is an attack on democracy," he charged.

The controversy over cameras had erupted on Tuesday during the Question Hour when LoP Jully was denied permission to ask supplementary questions.

The House was adjourned thrice amid the chaos.

No clear decision came from the Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on the matter, further fuelling Opposition anger.

On Wednesday, the issue resurfaced when Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg defended the installation of cameras in the state Assembly, saying, "This is not a bedroom where privacy will be violated. Cameras are for monitoring security and the iPads given to MLAs."

His remark drew strong protests, with Congress MLAs rushing into the Well of the House.

According to the state government, cameras were added for surveillance and safeguarding electronic devices provided to legislators.

However, Congress insists that this move is aimed at intimidating the Opposition.

LoP Jully said, "Every activity of Opposition MLAs is being monitored. This is unacceptable."

The row came on the last day of the Monsoon session, which has been marked by frequent protests and adjournments.

Congress has repeatedly disrupted proceedings over issues ranging from law and order and crop damage due to heavy rains to the Jhalawar school accident.

Tributes were scheduled on Wednesday for children killed in the Jhalawar school accident, along with the passage of two key bills.

However, much of the business has remained stalled as Congress has pressed forward with its strategy to corner the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government.

