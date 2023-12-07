Cong questions BJP over delay in declaring names for CMs of MP, Raj & C'garh

New Delhi, Dec 7 Even as Congress Chief Minister designate A. Revanth Reddy is all set to take oath for the top post on Thursday, Congress took potshots at the BJP for not declaring its CM designate for three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Less than 24 hours after the election results were out on December 3rd, the Congress party was being criticised in the media by all and sundry for a so-called ‘delay’ in appointing a Chief Minister for Telangana. Well, our Chief Minister was announced day before and is taking over at 1pm today."

"But three days have gone by and the BJP has been unable to even announce its Chief Ministers for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Why is the BJP not being called out for what is actually a delay?" Ramesh asked.

The Congress has announced its Telangana state chief Revanth Reddy as the next Chief Minister of the southern state.

Meanwhile, a lot of parleys are being held in the BJP to deliberate and decide on the next Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

