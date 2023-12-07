Cong raises air pollution, hate speech issues in RS, says those who give such speeches should be barred from contesting polls

New Delhi, Dec 7 The Congress on Thursday raised the issues of air pollution in Delhi and hate speech and demanded that those who give such speeches should be barred from contesting elections and if people holding constitutional posts do so, then action should be taken against them.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "Air pollution is now a serious problem across the country. I would like to ask the minister whether, in view of the accumulating evidence of the effects of air pollution on public health, he will consider reviewing both laws (Air Prevention and Control of Pollution Act 1981, and the National Ambient Air Quality Standards 2009)."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari drew the attention of the House towards another issue.

Tiwari said, "According to Article 25 of the Constitution, everyone has the right to practice their religion and faith, but due to the ambiguity of the law it is being misused. If someone's religion and belief is hurt in a pre-planned manner, a case is registered under section 153 of IPC. Today these cases are continuously increasing in the country due to which tension and riot-like situations are created in the society."

"In such a situation, my suggestion is that those who give hate speech should be stopped from contesting elections and if people holding constitutional posts do so, then action should be taken against them," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor