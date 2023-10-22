Cong releases 2nd list of 43 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 22 With just a month left for the Rajasthan Assembly election, the Congress on Sunday released its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming polls in the state. The fresh list features the names of senior leaders Govind Ram Meghwal and Prasadi Lal Meena, among others.

On Saturday, the party released its first list of 33 candidates which had Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's name as well as his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Four members of Pilot's camp had found their names on the first list.

Among other Congress leaders, the second list has the names of Raghu Sharma from the Kekri constituency, Pratap Khachariyawas from Civil Lines and Vishvendra Singh from Deeg-Kumher.

The Congress has fielded Babu Lal Nagar, an Ashok Gehlot loyalist from the Dudu constituency. He contested the 2018 election independently and helped in the formation of the Rajasthan government under Gehlot's leadership.

The Congress has fielded Parsadi Lal Meena from Lolsot, Udai Lal Anjana from Nimbahera, Shakuntala Rawat from Bansur, Sukhram Vishnoi from Sanchore, Ramlal Jaat from Mandal and Pramod Jain Bhaya from Anta.

The Congress has also fielded former Chief Secretary of Rajasthan Niranjan Arya from the Sojat constituency.

He is considered close to Gehlot.

Congress' Anil Sharma will contest the polls from Sadarshahar, Zuber Khan from Ramgarh, Murari Lal Meena from Dausa, among others.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Congress has been eyeing a second consecutive term in Rajasthan and has launched several pro-people schemes in the desert state.

