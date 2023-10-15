Cong releases lists for MP, Chhattisgarh, T'gana; Kamal Nath, Baghel & Digvijaya's son Jaivardhan to contest

New Delhi, Oct 15 After days of deliberations, the Congress on Sunday, the first day of Navratri, declared the first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

The Congress in its first list announced 144 candidates for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, fielding former Chief Minister and state unit chief Kamal Nath from Chhindwara Assembly seat, Dr Govind Singh from Lahar Assembly seat, Digvijaya's Singh son Jaivardhan Singh from Raghogarh Assembly seat.

The grand old party announced a list of 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel fielded from the Patan Assembly seat, his deputy and senior party leader T.S. Singh Deo from Ambikapur Assembly seat, and Tamradhwaj Sahu from Durg rural Assembly constituency.

In Telangana, Congress announced a list of 55 candidates for the 119-members Assembly with Dr Kota Neelima being fielded from Sanath Nagar Assembly constituency, Jupally Krishna Rao from Kollapur, party's CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu from the Madhur SC reserved seat.

The polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled on November 17, while the polling for 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled on November 30 and Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

