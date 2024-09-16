J&K Assembly Election 2024: Cong Releases Manifesto for Ahead of Polls, Promises Full Statehood

Ahead of assembly elections Congress party on Monday released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir elections. It promised to give back statehood to the Union Territory if elected. “We will restore the Legislative Council and add constituencies to represent sections that are inadequately represented in the Assembly such as OBCs, minorities, ex-servicemen, pensioners, teachers, experts etc,” the manifesto said.

"The goal of the party is to defeat the forces of obscurantism and bigotry which contributed nothing to the Freedom Movement or the making of our Constitution and whose sole objective has been to subvert our millennial heritage and composite nationhood. It is our sacred duty to fight divisive forces. The Congress party has no difficulty in cooperating with like-minded parties towards this goal,” the manifesto said.

Under the Mahila Samman Scheme, the Congress promised to provide Rs 3,000 monthly transfers to women heads of households among the Economically Weaker Sections. Besides, the party promised to give an unemployment allowance to qualified youth of up to Rs 3,500 per month for one year.

The party said it will fill 1 lakh vacant government posts and provide a job calendar within the first 30 days to fill them. The party also promised to hold Panchayat and Urban Local Body (ULB) polls under the 73rd & 74th Constitutional amendments at the earliest.

“We will provide Rs 25 lakh health insurance coverage including treatment, diagnostics and medicines,” the manifesto said. It said, “Our manifesto reflects our commitment to a higher vision, that of listening to the inner voice. It is not the ‘Mann ki Baat’ of one individual but the collective voice of crores of people. We have used all possible tools - Website, WhatsApp, Email, online petitions, and meetings with citizens, experts, stakeholders and grassroots activists. The Manifesto Committee of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee held discussions with a wide variety of people before deciding on our vision.”

