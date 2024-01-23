Cong revokes suspension of Mohammed Moquim, Chiranjib Biswal

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 The Congress party on Tuesday revoked the suspension of three senior leaders including Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and former MLA Chiranjib Biswal.

Similarly, the suspension of former Legislator Krushna Chandra Sagaria has also been revoked by the party.

Speaking to media persons, Congress Odisha incharge Ajoy Kumar said that the suspension order against Moquim, Biswal and Sagaria had been withdrawn following their letters to the party President in this regard.

He also urged others who had left the Congress to rejoin the party.

Kumar stated that the party is ready to welcome them if they show interest in joining it.

Earlier, Biswal and Moquim had met Kumar at the state guest house on Monday and held discussions.

The decision regarding the revocation of suspension was finalised during the meeting.

Later, Kumar had remarked that the Congress is in the DNA of the veteran leaders Moquim and Biswal.

He stated that all misunderstandings between the party and the duo have been cleared.

“I have been saying from the beginning I have neither done anything wrong, nor caused any harm to the party, and am sure that the party will realise this one day. I was confident about returning to the Congress,” said Moquim following the declaration.

Moquim thanked the Congress for the revocation and said that he was a disciplined worker of the party.

Moquim and ex-MLA Biswal were suspended from the party by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on July 15 last year over involvement in anti-party activities.

Similarly, the party had expelled ex-MLA Sagaria and former Union Minister Srikant Jena from the primary membership of the party in January 2019.

