Cong says PM Modi 'silent' on Israel, criticises call to Iran for de-escalation

New Delhi, June 23 The Congress party on Monday said the government was silent on Israel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticised PM Modi for calling on Iran to de-escalate while not speaking out against the US or Israel, whose recent military actions have further inflamed the region.

"America is flying in from thousands of kilometres away. B2 bombers have been used for the first time in the world, and who are you sending a message to? To Iran? You don’t have the courage to speak against Israel. You don’t have the courage to stop America’s actions. Instead of speaking to those who violate international borders, those who violate the UN Charter and international law, you’re advising those who are suffering as a result of these violations to remain silent on Israel. Show some courage," said Tiwari.

He also reminded the government of Iran’s past diplomatic support to India, particularly on the Kashmir issue. “Iran has always supported India and maintained a good friendship. Even when we were isolated on the issue of Pakistan, especially on Kashmir at the United Nations and its committees, it was Iran that stood by us,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Imran Masood called for stronger solidarity with Iran. "We should stand with Iran. Iran is our long-time friend, and we have strong trade and cultural ties with Iran. The roots of many communities in Iran trace back to India. So, we must stand with Iran -- and stand firmly," he said.

The political reactions came a day after Prime Minister Modi spoke with Iranian President Pezeshkian, urging de-escalation and a return to diplomacy.

“Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” PM Modi said in a post on X on Sunday.

His statement came hours after the United States launched coordinated airstrikes targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities, a move Tehran condemned as a "brutal military aggression" and a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The military confrontation follows Iran’s launch of over 30 ballistic missiles toward Israel on Sunday. Israel, in response, claimed its actions were a “pre-emptive measure” to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, an allegation Tehran has repeatedly denied.

