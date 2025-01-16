Cong seeks reports on K'taka Ministers making statements on leadership change

Bengaluru, Jan 16 The Congress high command has sought a report on the ministers who have made statements on change of leadership in Karnataka despite the warning by the high command.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Manjunath Bhandary stated on Thursday that despite warnings from the party's high command, ministers who violate Congress discipline and give statements to the media have been taken note of.

"AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala has already said that the party is like a mother and the government is its child. He has warned that no one should harm the dignity of the party. Despite this, some leaders continue to make statements, which is not acceptable. Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapura, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, and Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa have repeatedly spoken out, and the high command is taking their actions seriously," Manjunath Bhandary said.

"The high command is meticulously examining the report cards of all ministers. It has also issued a clear warning that those who repeatedly violate party directives by speaking about party leadership matters will face consequences in the future, he warned.

“Those who disobey the high command's directives are not considered disciplined soldiers of Congress,” he stated.

“The leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi, and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is strong in our party. Decisions regarding who should be replaced, retained, or appointed as KPCC president, chief minister, or ministers will be made by the party high command,” Bhandary stated.

“However, no minister should make statements in this regard. The decision to change leadership is not to be discussed in the media but lies solely with the party's high command. Hence, any matters must first be brought to the high command's attention and not disclosed publicly. Reports on ministers who have made such statements have been sought by the high command,” he said.

Bhandary said that questions have been raised regarding the performance of ministers over the past one and a half years in their respective departments. "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have already stated that they are committed to any decision the party high command makes. However, the high command has sought a comprehensive report on ministers causing unnecessary confusion by making inappropriate statements," he said.

“Key aspects under scrutiny include: During district tours, did ministers visit district Congress offices or not? Are they focusing on strengthening the party organisation? Are they cooperating with the party and government in implementing the promises made in the manifesto? Additionally, have they implemented departmental plans effectively?” Bhandary stated.

He further stated that the high command has asked for detailed information on these aspects. Ministers who repeatedly violate party discipline by making statements to the media are being closely monitored, and their complete records have been requested. The development is likely to stir controversy within the state Congress unit as all three of the ministers, who have been red-flagged, are from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp.

