"Cong should change its name to PPP..." Poonawalla hits out at Digvijay Singh over "no proof of surgical strike" remark

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday hit out at Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh over the latter disregarding 'surgical strike' against Pakistan and said that the Congress party should change its name to Pak Parast Party (PPP).

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Digvijay Singh during his address in Jammu doubted the surgical strike and said, "They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof."

Reacting to the controversial remark Poonawalla said, "This is the habit and DNA of Congress. On a day we are celebrating Parakram Diwas, honouring our Param Vir awardees and saluting Netaji Bose, Congress has attacked the morale of the Armed Forces again."

While speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said that on the day of Parakram Divas, when we are paying shraddhanjali to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, the entire country is honouring the Paramveer Chakra awardees of this country. On that day, the Congress Party yet again, true to its character and DNA has done the biggest attack and assault on the 'Manobal' (morale) of our armed forces by questioning the surgical strike and once again demanding proof of the surgical strike.

Poonawala further said that the surgical strike has been announced by the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO). The world over has acknowledged that the surgical strike took place including some people in Pakistan who have also been forced to acknowledge it.

He further alleged that Congress is trying to put politics above the nation and its security (Rajniti above Rashtra Niti and Rashtra Suraksha).

He said this is not the first time they (Congress) belittled our braves.

"Earlier too they doubted the surgical strike and called it a Farzical Strike and Khoon Ki Dalali. Rahul Gandhi said 'Sena Ki Pitai Ho Gayi'. This is the same Congress Party which demanded proof of the Balakot Air Strike, this is the same Congress Party that today again, has tried to shift the blame of Pulwama from Pakistan onto India. It continues to echo the narrative of Pakistan," he added.

The BJP leader suggested that Congress Party should change its name because they keep articulating the Pak narrative time and again.

"The name of the Congress Party should not be INC, it should become PPP i.e. 'Pak Parast Party'. Digvijay Singh in the past also tried to shift the blame of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on India. He had said 26/11 was done by Indians, by groups in India and tried to give a clean chit to Pakistan," he said.

"Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and Randeep Surjewala also tried to blame Pulwama on India. This is the same Congress party that tried to claim Samjhauta Blast on India and gave a clean chit to Pakistan. Therefore, INC is no longer Indian National Congress, it has become PPP, which means Pak Parast Party," he reiterated.

( With inputs from ANI )

