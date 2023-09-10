Cong slams govt after video of waterlogged Bharat Mandapam goes viral, govt says 'misleading'

New Delhi, Sep 10 After a heavy downpour here, visuals of a flooded Bharat Mandapam, the venue for India's G20 Summit, went viral with the Congress getting an opportunity to target the Central government, saying "single rain exposed the hollow development claims". However, this was refuted by the government.Congress from its official X handle attached the video of the waterlogged Bharat Mandapam said, "Hollow development model exposed. Bharat Mandapam was prepared for G20 and Rs 2,700 crore was spent. A single rain exposed the claims."

Even Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala taking a swipe at the government said, "Bharat Mandapam built at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore was seen floating in slightest rain. I pray to God that it does not rain much during the day, and that the G20 Summit is completed safely.The Modi government has covered the poor with a curtain, but no amount of showmanship can cover up its misdeeds."

"Anyway, in the Modi government nothing lasts after events and inaugurations," Surjewala added.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas BV also took a dig at the government and said, "Pictures of 'Bharat Mandapam' built to host G20 members at a cost of crores of rupees. Developmentis swimming..."

The PIB Fact Check, in a post on X, said, "A video claims that there is waterlogging at venue of G20 Summit.PIB Fact Check: This claim is exaggerated and misleading. Minor water logging in open area was swiftly cleared as pumps were pressed into action after overnight rains. No water logging at venue presently".

