Cong slams NCP factions' joint manifesto, calls Mahayuti civic poll fight a 'fixed match'

Mumbai, Jan 10 Following the release of a joint manifesto by the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pune on Saturday, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar launched a scathing attack, questioning whether the reunion was driven by ideology or merely a desperate bid for survival.

The sudden proximity between Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule on a common platform, he said, has sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape.

Reacting to the development, Wadettiwar questioned the motives behind the reconciliation. “Is this reunion for the benefit of grassroots workers, or is it purely a strategic move to secure Cabinet berths?” he asked. He was referring to rumours that NCP(SP) legislator Rohit Pawar may be inducted into the state Cabinet, while NCP(SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule is being tipped for a role in the Union Cabinet.

“The NCP cannot survive without power,” Wadettiwar remarked. “If they are ousted from the government, the party will collapse. For them, power is paramount. For Congress, the Constitution and democracy are what matter. Rahul Gandhi is fighting for these values, and we will continue to stand with him,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing friction between the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP in Ambernath, which has been labelled as “Noora Kushti” (a fixed match) by political analysts, Wadettiwar said, “They fight today, but will they actually leave the government tomorrow? This is a calculated strategy. Shinde is being used to divide the Marathi vote, while Ajit Pawar is being used to split the progressive votes. It is a deliberate attempt to weaken the Congress and the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena,” he claimed.

Wadettiwar said the BJP is also facing internal heat as rebellion brews within its ranks. He mocked the BJP’s move to rely on police warnings to keep its own rebels in check. “If the BJP cannot convince its own workers and must resort to police warnings, the party’s discipline has completely eroded,” he said.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, Wadettiwar suggested a new slogan for the state: “Save the BJP from its own rebels.”

