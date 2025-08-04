Cong stoking unrest after sensing defeat in Bihar; NDA victory certain: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Aug 4 The Karnataka Unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are attempting to create unrest in the country after realizing that it has no chance of winning in the Bihar Assembly elections and that the NDA is certain to come to power there.

Presiding over a state-level preparatory meeting for the "Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolour in Every Home)" campaign held at Jagannath Bhavan, the BJP state headquarters in Bengaluru, the Karnataka BJP chief and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, said the Congress leaders are falsely claiming that the Election Commission is being misused in Maharashtra and other states.

He also criticised Congress leaders, CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar for alleging voter fraud in Karnataka.

“They are falsely accusing the BJP of misusing the Election Commission in Bengaluru Central and Rural constituencies. Through such accusations, the Congress is attempting to create disorder in the country,” he charged.

Vijayendra further stated that the Congress was defeated in Maharashtra and other state Assembly elections. After that, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress were desperate to come to power at the Centre by any means, but they failed in that too.

“Rahul Gandhi has a special affection for Karnataka. During elections, we had stated that the Congress would turn Karnataka into an ATM. They are now misusing the state to fund black money,” Vijayendra said.

“The Congress is burdening the people of Karnataka by increasing prices,” he added.

“If Karnataka has become a safe haven for anti-nationals, and Rahul Gandhi shows such affection for the state, it is not because of the people here, but because all systems are being manipulated and surrendered to the Congress high command,” he alleged.

“Rahul Gandhi is coming again to spread misinformation. The BJP is fully prepared to counter it,” he claimed.

“It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Congress is siding with anti-nationals. Just to appease minorities, they are sowing seeds of division in society. Under Congress' leadership, unrest is being created in both the state and the country,” he said.

Vijayendra appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, saying it successfully informs the public about national developments, current affairs, and inspiring individuals.

He noted that the latest episode was viewed at 33,000 booths across the country, with Karnataka BJP ranking fourth nationwide. He thanked party workers for this achievement.

He continued, “Prime Minister Narendra Modiji does not come from a political family. He served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. At a time when the people were tired of the UPA government and youth felt India had no future, he instilled confidence in the nation that there was a bright future, development was possible, and a corruption-free administration could be delivered. He introduced himself as a servant of the people.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modiji did not become Prime Minister out of sympathy. Through transparent governance and development, India has transformed into the world’s fourth-largest economic power. In just 11 years, the defence budget has tripled,” he said.

He added that the Prime Minister’s vision of every Indian celebrating Independence Day with pride and patriotism is now becoming a reality.

K. Surendran, former Kerala BJP President and in-charge of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in South India, who inaugurated the event, also lashed out at the Congress. “Through Operation Sindoor, India taught a lesson to Pakistani terrorists. But Rahul Gandhi’s Congress seems to stand with Pakistan. Under the leadership of Sonia and Rahul, the Congress is now behaving like an anti-India party,” he alleged.

“Urban Naxals and the ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang are controlling Rahul Gandhi. When abroad, he speaks against India. He speaks against the Election Commission, Central investigative agencies, the Supreme Court, Aadhaar, and GST. It appears he desires the destruction of India,” he charged.

He condemned the anti-national actions of the Congress and the Left parties and said that under PM Modi’s leadership, the youth and the people are with the BJP. “This time, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign carries even greater significance,” he asserted.

On this occasion, the campaign poster was unveiled.

The protest planned by the BJP for Tuesday (August 5) near the Gandhi statue in front of the Vidhana Soudha has been postponed due to certain reasons, stated BJP State General Secretary P. Rajeev.

He stated that the protest was intended to be held with the participation of MLAs and MLCs to condemn the allegations made by Congress leaders regarding irregularities in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

BJP State Secretary H.C. Tammesh Gowda, State Mahila Morcha President K.C. Manjula, State Yuva Morcha President and MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, Yuva Morcha Vice President Dr Mallikarjun Balikai, and BJP Cells Coordinator S. Dattatreya were present.

