Cong terms suspension of Oppn MPs for remainder of Winter Session 'undemocratic'

New Delhi, Dec 14 The Congress on Thursday hit back at the government over the suspension of several of its party MPs for remainder of the Winter Session, terming the development "horrible and undemocratic".

In a post on 'X', Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: "A horrible, undemocratic move to suspend opposition MPs for demanding an answer from the government on the shocking security breach in the Parliament yesterday (Wednesday).

"On one hand, 5 MPs are suspended for demanding accountability, while on the other, there is no action against the BJP MP who facilitated the entry of the miscreants. This is a murder of democracy. The BJP government has reduced Parliament to a rubber stamp. Not even the pretence of a democratic process is left," Venugopal said.

His remarks came after opposition MPs including Benny Behanan, VK Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, PR Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subrahmanyam, SR Parthiban, S Venkatesan and Manickam Tagore were also suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for "unruly conduct".

Earlier on Thursday, five Congress MPs -- Jothimani, Hibi Eden, TN Prathapan, Kumari Ramya Haridas, Dean Kuriyakose -- were also suspended for remainder of the session.

Following their suspension from the remainder of the session, opposition MPs sat on protest inside the House.

