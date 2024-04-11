Cong threatening voters, assaulting party workers in Bengaluru Rural, says BJP

Bengaluru, April 11 The BJP on Thursday alleged that the Congress was harassing its workers and had unleashed a reign of terror in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat from where Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's brother was contesting.

The BJP has fielded Dr C.N. Manjunath who will take on Congress' sitting MP, D.K. Suresh.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said that the Shivakumar brothers have kept the Bengaluru Rural district in fear. "They are carried away by the arrogance of power. It is detesting that they are indulging in acts of assaulting BJP workers and threatening the voters,” he said.

"The Congress leaders in Bengaluru Rural Parliamentary constituency are in a desperate mood after coming to know that their fortress will be taken over by the BJP. They are carrying out brutal attacks on BJP-JD(S) workers and trying to instil fear in the constituency," Vijayendra said.

“The police inaction against a 'goonda' attached with the Congress party, who brutally assaulted a farmer and BJP worker Naveen, is leading to many suspicions,” Vijayendra slammed.

“I demand that the Election Commission and the police should initiate action against the goondas of the Congress party and initiate all necessary measures to ensure peaceful voting. They must come to the rescue of voters of Bengaluru Rural MP Constituency,” Vijayendra demanded.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated that after coming to know that "the defeat was certain in the Bengaluru Rural Parliamentary seat, DyCM D.K. Shivakumar and his brother, D.K. Suresh, are indulging in goondaism".

"Shivakumar is desperate that he will have to be CM-in-waiting forever after the loss, and both brothers are taking out their ire on the voters," he alleged.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah despite BJP worker Naveen being attacked by the goondas of the Congress party, has taken no action. No one has been arrested and just to follow the procedure, a case has been lodged. Whom are you protecting CM Siddaramaiah?” Ashoka questioned.

“CM Siddaramaiah claims that he is a strong Chief Minister. Why is he looking so weak before the Shivakumar brothers,” Ashoka stated.

"The Election Commission should take things into control in Bengaluru Rural Seat where forces are trying to instil fear among voters. The action must be taken against the Congress party and courage should be given to voters for them to cast their votes without fear," Ashoka demanded.

Former DyCM and BJP MLA Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan stated that in the last 24 hours, two cases of assault have been reported. “The misuse of power is glaringly evident...Instead of arresting the criminals behind the brutal assaults, the Congress government in Karnataka had lodged petty cases and released them. Is the state government protecting them? Or, to win the Bengaluru Rural Seat by any means, the Congress leaders are supporting such assaults.”

“These incidents should be taken seriously and those who supported the criminals must be dealt with. I demand the Election Commission to create an atmosphere where the elections in the state are held with fear and favour,” he stated.

BJP has alleged that Manjunath, a member of Kempanahalli village panchayat, was attacked and stabbed for campaigning in favour of Bengaluru Rural MP Seat BJP candidate Dr C.N. Manjunath. The victim has been admitted to the hospital and Kunigal police were investigating the crime.

Naveen, a farmer and BJP worker was attacked on Wednesday for campaigning for the BJP in the constituency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor