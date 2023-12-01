'Cong to approach Lokayukta in PWD recruitment irregularities in Goa'

Panaji, Dec 1 Congress in-charge of Goa, Manickam Tagore, on Friday alleged that the recruitment in the PWD is a big scam, adding his party will complain to Lokayukta for a probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress office here, Tagore: "Pramod Sawant-led BJP government has become most corrupt. They have played with the future of (deserving) youths. It is a big scam. We have already complained with the Vigilance Department, requesting for an investigation into the matter. We will approach Lokayukta."

Saying that the matter was a serious one, the Congress leader said: "We will produce more evidence and details in this case. We demand action against those involved in the job scam."

Alleging that Rs 30-40 lakh was demanded from the candidates seeking jobs in the Public Works Department (PWD) for Junior Engineer and Technical Assistant posts, Congress filed a complaint with the Vigilance Department last week, requesting an investigation into the matter.

Srinivas Khalap, General Secretary of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, has written to the Vigilance Department in this regard and has sought action.

He has said that a former PWD minister was allegedly involved in a job recruitment scam, which according to him should be thoroughly investigated.

"Demand was put forth to the candidates amounting to anything between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh for each post. This clearly indicates that the selection was done in an opaque manner and the jobs were literally sold," the complaint read.

