'Cong to bring five major changes if elected to power in Assam': Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Jan 1 Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the people of Assam and outlined five key promises that the party would fulfil if elected to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the party is prepared to offer an alternative vision for the state.

Addressing reporters here, Gogoi said the Congress will focus on strengthening education and healthcare, with the aim of placing Assam among the top-performing states in the country in both sectors.

He said quality education and accessible healthcare would remain central to the party’s governance agenda. The second major promise, he said, relates to the modernisation of government functioning.

Gogoi stated that Congress would work to improve administrative efficiency by taking government employees along, alleging that the current BJP-led government has neglected their concerns and morale.

Highlighting economic issues, the APCC chief said the Congress is committed to ensuring balanced development across Assam. He said economic growth must not remain confined to cities and a handful of large contractors, but should extend to villages and rural areas, creating livelihood opportunities at the grassroots level.

On law and order, Gogoi alleged that the situation in the state has deteriorated in recent years.

He said the Congress plans to reform the police system and ensure impartial enforcement of the law, claiming that the present system benefits individuals aligned with the ruling BJP.

Youth empowerment formed the fifth pillar of Congress’ promises, he said.

Gogoi said the party would take strong measures to combat drug abuse, promote skill development and encourage a robust sports culture among young people to channel their energy in a positive direction.

He further alleged that several projects and reforms promised by the BJP government remain incomplete and added that a Congress government would ensure their timely execution.

During the press meet, he also announced the application process for aspiring Congress candidates. He said nomination forms can be downloaded from the APCC website and submitted at Rajiv Bhawan within 15 days along with a fee of Rs 50,000.

He added that the party is preparing to contest around 100 Assembly constituencies.

Raising concerns over electoral integrity, Gogoi urged observers to remain vigilant against people voting in Assam while being registered in other states, citing the publication of draft electoral rolls.

