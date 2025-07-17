Cong to hold 2-day training session in MP's Dhar from July 21

Bhopal, July 17 Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar, told IANS on Thursday that the Congress will organise a two-day training session for its MLAs in Dhar district.

The training session will start on July 21 and will conclude on July 22 in Mandu, a historic town in Dhar.

All Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh will be joining the training session, which will be addressed by senior party leaders.

LoP Singhar said that State Congress President Jitu Patwari, State Congress In-charge Harish Choudhary, along with other senior party leaders will be attending the training programme.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Ajay Maken, who is also Congress Treasurer, and party's social media head, Supriya Shrinate, will be visiting Mandu to address the training session.

The Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will address the training session virtually.

"Since there will be a Lok Sabha session, our senior party leader will address the training session virtually from New Delhi," Singhar added.

Speaking about the training camp, LoP Singhar said that the two-day session is being organised to prepare party's future strategy to start preparations for the state Assembly elections to be held in 2028.

"During the training camp, Congress will hold a discussion on all important public issues and will plan how to present them before the people. A detailed roadmap will be prepared in view of the next Assembly elections in 2028," he added.

This training camp for the Congress MLAs is being organised nearly a week before the Monsoon session of the Assembly is set to start from July 28.

Last month, the BJP had organised a three-day training session for its MLAs and MPs in Pachmarhi between June 12 and 14.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had addressed the BJP's training session last month.

