Cong to protest against 'scrapping' of MGNREGA, observe fast nationwide: Ajay Rai

New Delhi, Jan 11 Congress UP Chief Ajay Rai on Sunday said that the party workers across the country will hold protests and observe a fast against the Central government’s decision to "end" MGNREGA and replace it with an alternative scheme, which he claimed fails to protect the interests of the poor.

Speaking to reporters, Rai said, “Today, across the country, our Congress workers will sit in protest under the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar and observe a fast. They will protest against the government for ending MGNREGA and replacing it with schemes like ‘G Ram G’, which fail to provide proper support to the poor. Today, all of us will sit in silent protest, observe a fast, and voice our opposition to these actions.”

He alleged that the Centre’s move has directly impacted rural employment and the livelihood security of millions of poor families, accusing the government of weakening welfare mechanisms that ensured the right to work. Rai said the Congress will continue its agitation both on the streets and through democratic means to protect the rights of labourers and marginalised sections.

The Congress leader said Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar symbolised social justice, equality and the rights of the poor, and staging protests under their statues was meant to underline the party’s ideological commitment to those values. He added that the silent protest and fast were intended to draw national attention to what he described as the “systematic dismantling of pro-poor schemes”.

Commenting on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s appointment as Chairperson of the Assam Congress Screening Committee, Ajay Rai praised her leadership and nationwide appeal. “Undoubtedly, she is a mass leader of the entire country. Her presence and influence will be seen everywhere -- be it Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Assam, or Kerala,” he said, expressing confidence that her role would strengthen the party’s organisational efforts ahead of upcoming elections.

Rai said Priyanka Gandhi’s political engagement and connect with grassroots workers have energised the Congress cadre across states, and her leadership would play a key role in rebuilding the party in several regions.

On the occasion of Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday on January 12, Ajay Rai said the Congress plans widespread celebrations across the state and the country. “A grand celebration will be held across the state and the country. Our leader is a lioness, and the entire nation will celebrate her. Her leadership is being recognised across the country. She will work wherever needed, and we all welcome her wholeheartedly,” he said.

