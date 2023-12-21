Cong to start process of finalising candidates for LS polls soon: Venugopal

New Delhi, Dec 21 The Congress on Thursday said that the party will decide the candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections soon, adding it will form the screening and the manifesto committee in the coming days.

The decision was taken at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, party's highest decision making body, which was chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other top leaders.

The party also said that soon the details and decision on Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 will be taken.

Addressing a press conference after the CWC meeting, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said: "We discussed various issues including last assembly elections, preparations for 2024 elections and current political situation."

He also said that the CWC adopted a resolution unanimously.

Venugopal said that general mood of CWC was that "we won Telangana and that was a remarkable achievement". "However, we lost in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. General secretaries and incharge explained the results. We lost the election and we admit. Our vote percentage has improved. No problem in facing Lok Sabha elections," the Congress leader said.

Venugopal said: "Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be decided very soon without any delay. Screening committee will be formed within this month and manifesto committee in coming days."

He also said that state level workers' convention has been planned in January.

Venugopal also said that the mood of the country is against BJP.

"There is no level playing field for opposition... MPs were suspended to give a message that only one party would rule India," he said.

He also criticised the central agencies for 'targetting' the Opposition.

"We are convinced that Congress and INDIA bloc will fight this dictatorship and will go in election without any delay," he said.

Talking about the massive public meeting planned on the party's 138th foundation day on December 28, Venugopal said the rally in Nagpur is going to be a remarkable event. "All senior leaders of the party will be attending the rally. We requested the CWC members to immediately start election campaigns in states also," he said, adding that CWC members told that with great vigor and hope they will fight election.

To a question about the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, Venugopal said: "The details of the yatra would be discussed, and a decision will be taken without any delay."

On seat-sharing deals in Punjab, West Bengal and Delhi, Venugopal said: "We already constituted a five-member committee named national alliance committee, and it will start the process without any delay. It will deal with the issues."

He also said that all decisions on organisational and election-related matters will be taken immediately.

