Cong trying to reclaim lost ground with new strategy: Bihar Dy CM on CWC meet

New Delhi, Sep 24 As the Congress Working Committee (CWC) holds its historic meeting in Patna, senior leaders from Bihar's ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have sharply criticised the move, calling it a last-ditch effort by the Congress to regain relevance in the state’s political landscape.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said Congress is attempting to re-establish itself in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, but questioned the party’s intent and timing.

“Elections are approaching in Bihar, and the Congress party is trying to assert its presence,” Sinha said.

“Democracy is at play, and for several decades, Congress had a stronghold in Bihar. However, during this time, they never felt the need to truly engage with the people of Bihar. Now, to make a last effort and establish its identity, Congress is trying to mark its presence with a new strategy.”

Meanwhile, Santosh Kumar Suman, Minister and National President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), added that the Congress must reconsider its alliances in the state if it truly wants to serve Bihar.

“If Congress wants to serve the people of Bihar and do something for them, then it should separate itself from those who have been involved in misgoverning Bihar, defaming it, and creating lawlessness,” Suman said, indirectly referring to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a key ally of Congress in the INDIA bloc.

The CWC meeting is being attended by over 170 senior leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), Revanth Reddy (Telangana), and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh). Prominent figures such as Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor, and Sachin Pilot are also part of the high-level gathering.

Held at the historic Sadaqat Ashram, a symbolic site tied to Bihar’s political legacy, the meeting is seen as the party’s attempt to revamp its image and strategy in the state, especially amid friction with the RJD over seat-sharing within the INDIA alliance.

While the Congress leaders frame the meeting as a step toward "saving democracy" and “reconnecting with Bihar,” the NDA has dismissed it as political posturing with little substance.

As Bihar prepares for crucial elections, Congress’s push for revival and the NDA’s sharp criticism are setting the stage for an intense political battle.

