Cong urges govt to use diplomatic leverage to release ex-naval officers from Qatar

New Delhi, Oct 26 The Congress on Thursday expressed "anguish and shock" over the disturbing developments in Qatar where eight former Indian Navy personnel, who have been in custody there since last year, being awarded death sentence.

The party said it expects that the government will use its diplomatic and political leverage with the Qatar government to the maximum to ensure that former naval officers have full recourse to appeal for release.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said, "The Indian National Congress has noted with the greatest anguish, distress and shock the most disturbing developments in Qatar regarding 8 former officers of the Indian Navy.

"It hopes and expects that the Govt of India will use its diplomatic and political leverage with the Qatar government to the maximum to ensure that the officers have full recourse to appeals and also do the utmost to get them released at the earliest."

Ramesh's remarks came after news surfaced that eight former Indian Navy personnel, who have been in custody in Qatar since last year, have been awarded death sentence.

The eight persons were arrested last year after being charged with spying for Israel by Qatari authorities.

The accused, including decorated officers who once commanded major Indian warships, were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that provides training and related services to Qatar's armed forces.

Their bail pleas were rejected numerous times and their detention was extended by the Qatari authorities.

