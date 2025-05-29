Cong wants delegations to criticise India internationally: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi, May 29 Amid criticism from senior Congress leaders including Udit Raj, Pawan Khera, and Jairam Ramesh directed at party MP Shashi Tharoor for his recent remarks in Panama — where he praised the Narendra Modi government's handling of terrorism — senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday claimed that the Congress wants delegations to speak against the country while abroad.

Naqvi stated that parliamentary delegations represent the country, not individual political parties, and any attempt to politicise such platforms was deeply harmful to national interests.

Speaking to IANS, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi professed, “I can understand their obstinacy toward PM Modi’s success. But what we’re seeing now is a phase where the Congress has turned its prejudice against Modi Ji into propaganda against national security. If their hatred for Modi transforms into hostility towards the nation's interests, no good can come to the Congress party.”

Naqvi further slammed the Congress for questioning India's military actions and criticised its reaction to key security operations. He mentioned significant milestones like the Kargil war, the Balakot airstrikes, and 'Operation Sindoor', asserting that the Congress had consistently failed to stand by the armed forces.

“When our military has displayed its courage — destroying terrorist bases across the border— the entire nation saluted their bravery. But while Pakistan asked for proof, Congress echoed the same demands here. This mindset — this 'jugalbandi' of doubt and denial — is dangerous. Instead of standing with the nation, Congress chooses to question its own,” he said.

Naqvi emphasised that delegations travelling abroad should speak for the country, not for political agendas.

“Whatever delegation has gone abroad, it is a delegation of the nation, not of any political party. The representatives speak in the interest of the country, not in the interest of their party. But the Congress wants these delegations to criticise India internationally. If they begin to parrot the language of those who shelter terrorists in Pakistan, that is unacceptable,” he told IANS.

He warned that if the Congress continued on what he termed a “self-destructive” path, its political future would be in jeopardy.

“If Congress has become the gatekeeper of a political suicide squad, no one can save them. They seem determined to destroy whatever remains of their credibility.”

Naqvi further reacted on the Modi government approaching the completion of 11 years in office and defended the administration’s track record. He characterised it as a government free from dynastic or party-based influence.

“This is the first government after Independence that is free from the Congress' influence and from any political dynasty. All previous governments, even non-Congress ones, were often run through the Congress' remote control or confined by political dynasties,” he said.

He described previous administrations as either “hostage governments” or “remote-controlled by powerful families,” but claimed the current BJP-led government is different.

“This government is not a dynasty government, not a deputation government, and certainly not one that takes dictation from the elite. It is a people-driven government focussed on good governance. That is why it has earned the trust of the people and is now moving confidently into its third term,” Naqvi stated.

Looking ahead, he predicted a continued mandate for Prime Minister Modi.

“The path for a fourth term is being paved. The public will once again put their faith in Modi Ji and the NDA. The Congress’ frustration, stemming from repeated defeats, is driving them towards political recklessness,” he said.

Naqvi concluded by urging the Opposition to prioritise the nation's interests over partisan politics.

“Disagreeing with the government is a democratic right, but speaking against the country, especially on international platforms, is not just irresponsible—it’s dangerous,” he said.

